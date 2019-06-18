The Moline Foundation partners with Dress for Success to help in flood recovery

Dress for Success of the Quad Cities was hit hard by the flooding in downtown Davenport but their resilience is paying off as they continue to take steps forward in their flood recovery. About half the inventory had to be thrown away or disposed of after the flooding and one week later, they found out their lease had been canceled.

They are looking for a new home right now and temporarily fitting women out of a temporary location at 4201 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA 52807. During their 8 years here in the Quad Cities, they’ve served over 1500 women and raised over $1-million- all of which has gone back into investing in our community.

This week the Moline Foundation is stepping up to help Dress for Success out by hosting a clothing drive. They’re accepting gently used business attire at their home office, 1601 River Drive, Moline, IL. 61285.

Dress for Success aims to initially get women an interview outfit but they’re efforts go well beyond that. CEO and Founder, Regina Haddock, “Once she gets the job, her problems aren't over. Life gets very complicated, especially if you're a single mom... and many of our clients are. From the point she is employed, we give her a years’ worth of professional development. Once a month. Free meal, great speaker, wonderful door prizes, and a good quality speaker by the way- to help her retain her job and dream bigger about what her next steps are for her career.”

The Moline Foundation will be hosting a wine & cheese event on Wednesday, June 19th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM to give people another opportunity to donate clothing, outside of their normal business hours.

They hope to help women get a job, keep a job and build a career.

For more information, Sara Jones of KWQC has details posted here..

