The Month Of March Features The Biggest Warm Up Of Any Month!

Welcome to March and we are thinking warm thoughts! In fact on average, March features the biggest warm up of any month in the Quad Cities with a 15° upward tick in averages from the beginning to the end. This is also the month where we add the most daylight. In fact, we will add over an hour of daylight with only 11:15 of daylight today to 12:38 daylight by March 31st! This is also the reason our average highs go form the low 40s to the mid 50s, but to be honest, mid 50s will feel like mid 80s after the winter we've gone through.

In case you were wondering about winter stats. We still rank as the 6th snowiest and our average temp is 25.6° which is 0.2° above normal! Hard to believe after the cold in January, but December was actually very very warm.