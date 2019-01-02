The NFL Is coming to town, Rock Island selected to host NFL draft

The NFL is coming to town.

Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms told TV6 the city learned Wednesday that either round six, or seven of the draft will be held at the Carver Center on Augustana College's campus.

Thoms said the event will be held in April and will be a day to celebrate the city's history with the NFL.

Rock Island held the first ever NFL game in 1920. Thoms said the day will include a reenactment of the first ever NFL game.

