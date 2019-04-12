The Niabi Zoo opens their doors for the season Saturday

The Niabi Zoo is opening their doors for the season Saturday, April 13th. They have a few new members of the family and they're ready to say hello.

First up is Azul and Azizi, affectionately known as the "A Team." These are two African primate species and when in the wild, these two live together in swamp forests. They are social and will communicate to warn each other of nearby predators. Baby Katavi is the newest member of the Colobus Monkey Crew.

The zoo has a host of events planned for their upcoming season.

They're open daily from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.