The Nina and The Pinta will not stop in Davenport this season due to flooding

The Nina and Pinta will not be making a stop in the Quad Cities this season due to recent flooding along the Mississippi River.

Officials with the DIscover Pinta and The Nina tour announces in a release on Wednesday.

"Due to the historic flooding and damage in the Upper Mississippi River Valley, the Nina and the Pinta replica ships will unfortunately not be able to stop in Davenport this season," the release read.

Officials say the replicas of Columbus' ships have been affected by the flooding and damage, like many along the river.

"The Columbus Foundation deems it necessary to postpone the ships visit to Davenport and the Upper Mississippi River Valley until another season," officials said. "The ships have always had a positive response from the people in the greater Davenport area and The Columbus Foundation regrets that the ships will not be able to open in Davenport at this time."

You can follow along on the ship's website at this link.