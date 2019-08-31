The Putnam Museum sets dates for learning workshops starting this fall

Students are back in the classroom, which means learning is on their minds. The Putnam Museum will be kicking off an all-new lineup of informal learning workshops that start in September 2019, with topics ranging from explosive volcanoes to "under wraps" mummies.

Monthly Explorers and Explorers Jr. youth workshops return Saturday, Sept. 7, with openings for Pre-K through Grade 5, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center. Organizers say that the programs fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required.

“Our Explorers series is a way for kids to continue learning on a Saturday in an engaging and enriching setting,” said Rachael Mullins Steiner, Putnam president and CEO. “We utilize interactive environments throughout the entire museum, so the kids get a hands-on experience that’s tailored to their age and interests.”

Workshops are held on the first Saturday of every month through May, from 9 to 11 a.m. No workshop is held in December in observance of the holidays.

Parents can take advantage of an early-bird discount of one free workshop with the purchase of a season pass, available through Sept. 7.

Workshops for Grades 2-5

Created for students in Grades 2 through 5, Putnam Explorers programs are packed with learning, fun and care.

The 2019-20 season begins with a “Stuck on Magnets” workshop on Sept. 7. During this workshop, guests will learn all about magnetism’s effect on our universe followed by fun activities with magnets on a smaller scale.

Also, “All Wrapped Up in Egypt” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, and invites children to hang out with the Putnam’s mummies and learn all about Egypt. On Saturday, Nov. 2, Explorers will travel deep into the earth’s crust to learn more about the source of volcanoes with “Erupting Explorers.”

Pre-K to First Grade Offerings

For students in pre-K through Grade 1, the Putnam also offers its Explorers Jr. series. Similar to Explorers, Explorers Jr. workshops are filled with hands-on learning and activities, and the season opens with a “Volcanic Eruptions!” workshop on Sept. 7.

You can find a full list of offerings by clicking here