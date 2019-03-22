The QCCA Flower & Garden Show brings more flowers than ever before

Spring has sprung and if you're ready to celebrate, head down to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend. The Flower & Garden Show is back and this year, with more flowers than ever before. You can expect beautiful landscapes and outdoor displays, landscaping tools, displays, techniques, accessories, and equipment.

Each day of the event will feature a guest speaker. David Arensdorf from the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Presents "Who is in the Garden," Martha Smith with University of Illinois Extension horticulture Educator presents Creating a Living Flower Arrangement Planting and Irenka Carney ~ University of Illinois Extension / Illinois Indiana Sea Grant Education and Outreach Specialist presents 'An Overview of Natural Lawn Care." On Saturday, Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District staff, Rich Stewart and Dawn Temple will cover the why, where and how rain gardens can be used for participants.

Most of the flowers you see on display will be available for purchase on Monday, March 25th at 2:00 P.M. in the North Hall.

Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Anyone 65+ and/or military veteran can attend the show for $6.

Days & times are below....

Friday, March 22nd, 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, March 23rd, 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 24th 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Head here for tickets.