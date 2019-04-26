The Quad Cities River Bandits are back where they belong for their game against the Clinton LumberKings Friday evening. They have been playing away for the past few weeks due to flooding around the stadium but after tireless work by both the team and the city- they've made adjustments to make tonight's game, at home, a reality.

An elevated walkway was recently built that will allow fans to cross the railroad tracks and make their way into the ballpark.

Their home opener series started in Clinton Thursday night but the final four games- including a doubleheader on Saturday- will be played back at home. Friday night's home opener will include all the fun and excitement that we typically see, and probably even more than usual! We're talking big giveaways and the evening capped off with a post-game firework show.

Saturday will feature a day/night doubleheader with the first game starting at 12:00 p.m. and the nightcap set to 5:00 for first pitch. Their 12:00 p.m. Saturday game will be free of charge as a thank you to the community for the outpouring of support over the past few weeks. Their evening game will feature a flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates and a pre-game Easter egg Hunt on the field.

Sundays afternoon game starts with a contest at 1:15 p.m. followed by the team's annual Mega-Candy Drop. The River Bandits team will be signing autographs before the game and after the game, children will have the chance to head out to the field and run the bases while a helicopter drops 1,000 pounds of candy across the field. If that isn't sweet enough, the helicopter will make it for a second round- this time dropping marshmallows! Finally, your furry friends are also invited to the ballpark on Sunday.

To our Quad Cities River Bandits, "Welcome Home!"