The Quad City Air Show is back in Davenport for the 31st year

After a little hiatus, the Quad City Air Show is back at the Davenport Airport this weekend. This all started back in 1987 and was going strong for a long 30-year streak- up until just a few years ago. Ken Hopper, the founder, and the City of Davenport couldn't come to terms on a price tag for the rental fee of the Davenport Airport. At the time, Hopper said there wasn't enough community support but he's ready to give another try.

If you're headed out there, here are some details to note...

• Gates open at 8:30

• The show runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Bring: sunglasses, sunscreen, water, umbrella & chair

• Don’t bring: coolers, pets, bikes, skateboards or food

• Snacks & beverages available for purchase there

Some of the other performers will include…

• Aeroshell Aerobic Team

• Red Bull Sky Divers

• US Navy Leap Frogs

• USAF C-17 demonstration team

Fun activities outside of the airshow…

• Current military planes up close and personal- even talk to some of the pilots

• General aviation airplanes on display

• USAF performance lab

• Army special operations display

• Kidspace games

• Helicopter rides

• Flight simulator

• Saturday evening there will be a concert following the show!



The show will be the same on both Saturday & Sunday and the Blue Angels will take flight at the end of the day.

You can find more information here.

