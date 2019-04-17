The Ranch Riders Motorcycle Brotherhood held their annual Easter egg stuffing party in Davenport on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: MGN

The group worked together to fill roughly 30,000 eggs for Sunday’s event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This is the 31st year of the Easter egg hunt, which raises money for a good cause.

"We give away 31 one new bicycles for the 31 years we've done it,” Dolf with the organization said “The money we raise we give to the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities. That's our main charity we do.”

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and the hunt starts at 1:00 p.m. There will also be raffles, games, face painting, bounce houses, food, and drinks.

They ask for $3.00 per child.

