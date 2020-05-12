The Tangled Wood restaurant closes temporarily to clean before county's re-opening

As many restaurants are up and running, the Tangled Wood is closed for one week. This is so their staff can be trained on how to keep themselves and the customers safe once they open their doors.

The staff went through training, going over recommendations by the Iowa Hospitality Association and GermBot to stay informed over how COVID-19 will affect their business. Then they took advantage of the closure and deep cleaned the restaurant.

"That’s the priority, the safety of our guests as well as employees. It has been a bit of a struggle and nerve-wracking at times, open our doors, and utilize the outdoor space and kitchen. We’re looking towards the future," says the Tangle Wood's manager, Marshall Dismer.

They'll be implementing new measures as well, like staff wearing masks and having one-way directions in the hallways.

"We will be socially distancing every table. Making sure we’re at 50% capacity by the governor’s mandate. They will see the restaurant that they know and love," shares Dismer.

Plus, no groups of over six people will be allowed to sit together. Michael Corisglia, the restaurant operator, says that will be the most noticeable difference, "that will change the parties coming in. It’s unfortunate coming in because it’s a large part of our business and our hands are tied in that area."

The restaurant is nearly ready for guests, hoping to open on Saturday morning. Dismer says their customers been very supportive and they're all ready to get the doors open safely and as soon as they can. Governor Reynolds is expected to announce her plans on the state's reopenings on Wednesday, May 13. The Tangled Wood hopes to open on Saturday.