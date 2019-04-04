The Weeknd sued over plagiarism allegations

Canadian singer The Weeknd has been sued by three British songwriters who claim he ripped them off on his hit "A Lonely Night".

Songwriters William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch sued The Weeknd, Universal Music Group INC and others in a L.A. Federal Court.

The song in question appears on The Weeknd's Grammy-award winning album Starboy.

The British songwriters claim that the star copied their track "I Need to Love" which they previously attempted to sell across the globe in 2004 and 2005.

The songwriters say that while Universal Music acquired rights to their tracks in 2008, all rights were relinquished in 2016.

Two weeks later, The Weeknd and Universal released Starboy.

Last year, The Weeknd was sued with an allegation that his song "Starboy" from the album of the same name was a rip-off.