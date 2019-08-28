The biggest challenge to high school sports is parents, athletic organizations say

Parents, behave. That is the message from the Iowa High School Atheltic Association and National Federation of State High School Associations.

The two organizations just put out a study on the biggest challenge facing high school sports and they concluded parents are the problem.

“Association Inappropriate adult behaviors at high school athletic events across the country have reached epidemic proportion,” the two agencies wrote in a press release.

2,000 high school athletic directors were asked what the liked least about their jobs and more than 62% said it was “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.” The study also found that almost 60% of new game officials registered in Iowa in 2016 and 2017 did not return to officiate in 2017 – 2018. The study said unruly parents were the reason why.

IHSAA and the Federation said there is now a shortage of high school officials and the number of officiants are at record lows.

“No officials mean no games,” the press release said.

The two organizations offer some tips on how to behave if you are a parent. The first recommend that you act your age and make your family proud. You should also avoid living vicariously through your children. The agencies say sports are for them, not you.

“Your family’s reputation is not determined by how well your children perform on the field of play,” the press release said.

Another tip from IHSAA and the Federation is to let your child talk to the coach rather than you. Doing this helps them “become more confident, independent and capable—but only when their parents don’t jump in and solve their problems for them.”

Something else to consider, don’t critique your child’s performance on the ride home.

“Participating in high school sports is about character development, learning and having fun—not winning and losing. Purchasing a ticket to a high school sporting event does not give you the right to be rude, disrespectful, or verbally abusive,” the two organizations wrote.

