The brick wall of tropical weather systems!

Well, weather's brick wall is showing itself and pushing back our 80s! It's name is Arthur, and the Tropical Storm dragging its heels off the east coast will delay the onset of the warm weather we were expecting for a few more days! Weather systems in our part of the globe move, generally, from west to east. But when a tropical weather system, be it a storm or Hurricane, gets in the way by lollygagging in the Atlantic Ocean we see the normal progression of weather systems blocked! The tropical systems form a brick wall in the atmosphere! So, the bubble of warm 80s that was to arrive the middle of this week will look to hold off for a few more days until Arthur moves farther out into the Atlantic and arrive for the Memorial Day weekend. Not bad, but those warmer temps will likely be accompanied by more rain chances. Incidental, Arthur is a bit of an over achiever. This Tropical Storm has gotten a jump on the typical tropical season by a few weeks. Hurricane Season is from June 1st till the end of November. Let's just hope Arthur makes his way out to sea sooner then later, and doesn't cause any trouble on his journey!