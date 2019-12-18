The challenges of buying pets as holiday gifts

Animal shelters are asking you to think twice about the popular holiday gift of a puppy or kitten. Animal shelters see a rise in adoptions during the holidays, however, some families don't know what they're getting into, and end up returning the pet back to the shelter. One in three pets adopted during the holiday season makes it back to the animal shelter.

"Anytime you want to adopt a pet is great. But we want to make sure it's not a spur of the moment 'hey I want to adopt a puppy' but if you're doing it for your kids, are they're gonna be responsible? Don't adopt a pet for a five-year-old, you know they're not going to go feed, water, or take a 90-pound dog for a walk," said Elizabeth Corn, the Vet Tech at King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

Instead, Corn recommends doing something a little different: "get them a certificate saying 'you're gonna get a new pet.' Then come to the shelter or wherever you're going to go and make sure your whole family comes in and it's compatible with everybody."

Let the kids come in and play with the pet and make sure you're ready. Corn says pets may be more work than you think. "Make sure you have the time to take them to a vet, and spend time with them.... dogs a little bit more so. Cats are more independent."

Adoption fees can range from $70-300 for each pet because it includes a microchip, vaccinations, and makes sure they're neutered. And the yearly cost for a pet can reach up to $2,000 which is why we're reminding you to make sure you're prepared.

All of the pets you saw in the story are available for adoption.

King's Harvest has a wish list for their shelter, you can find the items they're asking for like leashes, food, and office supplies.