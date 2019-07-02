The chemistry behind the fireworks show

Have you ever wondered how we get those beautiful colors during the fireworks shows? Well it has a lot to do with chemistry, and the elements that make up the Periodic Table.

The different colors we see during the show are created by pyrotechnic bursts. Let's go a little deeper with this.

Fireworks are made up of different elements and compounds. Metal salts are used to produce the different colors in the sky. Typically for us, it gives us the American colors of red, white, and blue.

Of course, to get the fireworks in the air a fuel is used to burn the salts, once the firework is in the air, the fuse will slowly burn down to the core. Inside the core is where your various elements are stored. When these elements are burnt, that's what gives you the different colors.

So for example, if the firework is red... that means the element inside the core of the firework was Strontium. If the firework is blue...that means the element was from the Copper family. Finally, if the firework is white, that means its a mixture of elements from the Magnesium, Aluminium, and Titanium family.

If a firework is multiple colors, or transitions from one color to another, then several elements are likely making up that firework.

So if you want to sound smart and impress your friends and family, just start citing the different colors and the chemical make up, of each firework during the show.