The community of Blue Grass remembers mayor who passed away

Funeral services are set this Saturday at 10 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church in Davenport for the mayor of Blue Grass.

Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy has passed away at the age of 71. (City of Blue Grass)

Larry Guy passed away on Tuesday. He was not the only mayor but in the past had also served more than a decade as a council member and 36 years as a volunteer firefighter.

The American flag in Blue Grass proudly waved at half-staff to honor him Thursday. Police Chief Garrett Jahns says Guy was instrumental in getting the public safety building built.

“His selfless service that he's given. You know, above and beyond the average person is just incredible,” he said.

His uniform and helmet now sit at the fire department's library on a table he restored. It's the same table that survived a fire that burned down the fire department in 1967.

“He was very dedicated to this department and this community. He loved doing it,” said Fire Chief Brian Seamer.

His fellow brothers sadden by the news of their former fire chief.

“Everything I’ve learned in the fire service. He was the leadership of the department back then. I’m just trying to help carry that on now,” said Fire Chief Seamer.

However, choosing to carry on his legacy.

“Larry and I were in the fire department. I was on it with him for 20 years and when I got off the fire department. Larry continued as chief for several years after that,” said Lonnie Robertson, Larry’s friend, and Blue Grass Public Works Director.

Guy went on to serve as a councilman for 12 years and then became mayor in 2017. Many in the community having nothing but positive things to say about him.

“He would come in every day for lunch. He would stop by each table, talk to everybody, and ask how their family was. He was very personable, very loving, and kind,” said Amber Haines, a community member and owner of Mayne St. Pub-N-Grub.

A man who loved his community and a community who loved him right back.

Guy followed his father’s footsteps of serving on the fire department. According to his obituary, he leaves behind his wife, four children, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

The city has selected an acting mayor as they start the search for someone to permanently fill the position.