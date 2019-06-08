The fight to find the cure for breast cancer continues

Thousands of people. One race, one mission, to find a cure for breast cancer. Participants coming from all parts of the Quad cities and for a variety of reasons.

“I’m a waitress at Nora’s Cafe and one of my customers has breast cancer and I am running it in her honor,” said Jodi Hughes, who came from Clinton to participate in the run.

The race that's been around for 30 years continues to make a difference.

“It's very important to run it because all of this goes to cancer research. We have to find a cure, we have to help,” said Hughes.

Whether they ran or walked. Participants say they are driven for the ones that continue the battle and others that have lost the fight.

“Walk in memory of her and myself, now that I was diagnosed in 2011,” said Brenda Jones, a cancer survivor.

Brenda Jones knows the struggle and it wasn't an easy one for the cancer survivor.

“When you first hear cancer, you think the worst. You think that you are immediately going to pass away,” said Jones.

However, with the support of her family and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She like others have found the courage.

“It means so much and helps us get closer and closer to our big bold goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026,” said Jessica Nelson, Race for the Cure Mission Director.

“I never even had to give up, but I tried and I tried because I know racing is like in my heart. I want to run for everybody,” said Ashley Ford, who participated in the race.

In honor of the 30th year, the race itself was 3.0 miles rather than the traditional 5k. Since foundation’s inception in 1990, they've raised over 6-million dollar, just in the Quad Cities. As the largest non-profit race in the QC, 75% of those funds stay right here in our area and the other 25% goes to research.