The 'fist bump' you'll never forget

Little Joseph Tidd and Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett have a special connection and they love each for it.

Both are missing their left forearms and a recent Instagram post by the 1-year-old’s parents captures a special moment when Joseph and Pickett ‘fist bumped’ at Exploria Stadium, where the Pride play.

“I love fist bumping her,” last month’s post by his parents said. “If you can’t tell she makes me smile, double chin and all!”

The post calls Pickett a role model for the toddler.

A video posted by the family shows the two meeting in April.

Joseph and Pickett playfully touch each other’s arms and pull their sleeves over them.

“Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words ‘I cant,’” the post said. “Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children.”

The picture and the video are sweeping social media with thousands of likes.

