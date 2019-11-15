The public impeachment hearings continue Friday

The public impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump pick back up Friday. This time around, we’ll be hearing from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. She’ll explain to lawmakers how she was the victim of a smear campaign by President Trump’s allies, led by his personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani.

She says she felt threatened by President Trump’s comment during that July phone call with Ukraine’s leader. She feels she was pushed out of office by the administration so they could investigate Joe Biden and republicans say plain and simple, it was bribery. President Trump claims he barely knows her.

Representative Eric Swalwell with the House Intelligence Committee says, "It represents a president abusing his office to remove an ambassador, to clear the decks to run a corrupt shakedown scheme.”

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s hearing, David Holmes, a career diplomat, told his boss he overheard a phone conversation between President Trump and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland discussing Ukraine investigations. He will be questioned privately today during the hearings, but he’s set to take the stand publicly next week.

President Trump tweeted about the situation below....

....that the House Democrats have done since she’s become Speaker, other than chase Donald Trump.” This Impeachment Hoax is such a bad precedent and sooo bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

For a more detailed breakdown and to watch live, head here.

