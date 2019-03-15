The rising Mississippi is impacting local parks

Early Friday morning, we could see the water on the Mississippi River climb by the hour.

It’s expected the river will be up to 18.4 ft by Tuesday. As we anticipate flooding in the days and months ahead, the city is preparing and we’re seeing some of those preparations go into place today and through the weekend. Credit Island will close to the public today and the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will also close sometime Friday. Along with this, the boat dock at Marquette Landing may be removed.

In terms of traffic and road closures, South Concord between Utah and River Drive will close sometime Friday or Saturday. There will be periodic lane closures on River Drive this weekend and Beiderbecke will also see closures.

Aside from parking, it doesn’t look like there will be any impacts on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but we’ll monitor this closely.

