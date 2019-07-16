"The system should have performed as designed"; officials discuss what caused barrier breach

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers say a combination of the weight of the Hesco and the pressure of the water is what may have caused the barrier breach. This was discussed during a meeting at City Council in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

"The system should have performed as designed," said Chief of Geotechnical Engineer Matt Stewart with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Stewart says the weight in the Hesco combined with the pressure of the water may have caused the sand to start to seep from the Hesco, which then resulted in the weight in the Hesco being reduced and the weight and pressure from the river causing the Hesco stability to give.

Officials say an analysis began after a request from the city of Davenport to look into what caused the barrier to breach.

A meeting with city leaders was then held in May that consisted of the Corps of Engineers, city of Davenport officials who were in charge of putting up the barrier and a Hesco representative.

They did the assessment by looking over the Roam video, the moments the barrier breached, visited the site and spoke with multiple witnesses.

You can read more on the city of Davenport's response to the flood report at this link.

Read the report here and you can also read the presentation to the city council at this link.