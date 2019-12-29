The tables are turning - Here come snow and cold!

We've been saying the other shoe is about to drop, and hear it comes. However, it won't drop too hard, and it will lift back up fairly quickly. After some evening rain Sunday and a few flurries overnight and Monday, late Monday more widespread snow will start falling in from the north. This will give areas north of Hwy. 30 up to an inch of snow by the end of Monday evening. Later Monday night and before daybreak Tuesday another band of light snow will swing through. This could bring an additional inch of snow to the northern QCA for totals of up to 2 inches mainly in and around NW Illinois. The snow will be light but the strong winds and cold temps could be enough to cause travel troubles with low visibility at times and slick or snow covered roads.