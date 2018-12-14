The theft of a bike threatens the future of East Moline Paleteros D.C. Bound.

Two Quad City eighth graders started a business this past summer to raise money for a school trip to Washington. They didn't have the finances to do it, so they took matters into their own hands.

Sergio Garcia and Jesus Gutierrez are the founders of Paletero Project D.C. Bound, a business venture that brought paleteros to the Quad Cities for the first time.

"They could have easily sold water bottles, but they chose to embrace their Latino, specifically their Mexican, heritage,” says Greg Aguilar from the Quad City Chamber of Commerce. “They said ‘we don't have paletas, we need paletas, and we will bring paletas to the quad cities.’ And they were successful with those paletas."

‘Paletero’ is the Spanish term for a mobile ice cream vendor. That is the nature of the business started by the two Glenview Middle Schools students.

Their business depended on a bicycle that has now been stolen.

You may have seen them around town selling paletas--or popsicles -- from this bike. It is not your usual bicycle. It was made specifically for the Paletero Project.

Garcia and Gutierrez worked together to make it themselves. With the help of community members, they worked to sand the bike, paint it, they even shopped for the freezer and the popsicles.

“It’s just confusing to me,” says Gutierrez. “Like why would they steal it from us? All that hard work that we did just got stolen."

Aguilar says he was moved to help the young entrepreneurs from the beginning of their project, and even more during this tough time.

"We know that it takes a whole community to raise a student, to raise a child, and that's exactly what we are doing here,” says Aguilar. “That's exactly the type of entrepreneurship that we want to see being developed in East Moline and in the Quad Cities.”

The entrepreneurial venture was so successful, the boys not only raised money for themselves; yesterday they awarded a $250 scholarship to another 8th grader to pay for their trip.

"It was a great process,” says Gutierrez. “We learned so much because of it. About business, working by hand and selling."

With the goal of getting more kids involved in the learning experience, Garcia and Gutierrez had hopes of passing the business down to the next generation of students.

"It’s very sad that this business is at risk of ending because someone stole their bike," says Aguilar who says the community is ready to help.

"We’re going to organize ourselves like we always do. We're going to do what it takes so that future generations can benefit from this entrepreneurial program and spirit that we have in the Quad Cities,” says Aguilar.

“They’ve really inspired a lot of people.. Myself included I think this is just the beginning. I know that these young people saw how hard work pays off."

A police report was filed for the stolen bike on Tuesday. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bike should contact East Moline police.

“Even though this bike may have been stolen, they didn't steal their dreams and they didn't steal this community's dreams,” says Aguilar. “We're going to continue supporting these young people, and continue developing as many entrepreneurs as we can.”

