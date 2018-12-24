The true meaning of Christmas: Moline Police visit a young boy battling kidney failure

The true spirit of Christmas was evident at a Quad Cities home Christmas Eve as members of the Moline Police Department paid a visit to a young boy fighting kidney failure.

“When they showed up today, I was completely surprised,” Rikki Bennett, mother of 7-year-old Braylon, said.

The now 7-year-old was born in kidney failure and was given a donor kidney at 18-months-old. Braylon went into kidney failure in October 2018, one month after celebrating his 6-year anniversary of the kidney transplant. His body is producing antibodies against the donor kidney.

“Rejection can happen at any point after a transplant,” Bennett said. “The type of rejection he has is a donor specific antibody rejection, meaning his body built up antibodies specifically against the donor kidney.”

Armed with this information, Moline Police Sergeant Nate Medinger gathered his fellow officers and visited Braylon at his home Christmas Eve.

“He was really excited,” Bennett said. “He was nervous at first but he was excited.”

“We wanted Braylon to know that he is not alone in his fight and wanted to make his Christmas a little bit brighter,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The visit by Sgt. Medinger along with officers Josh McManus, Julie Ott, Kara Larson, Ben Tuttle and James Maurer, included a seat in the squad car for Braylon.

“Just the fact that they did this is heartwarming and it brings the true meaning of Christmas and the giving spirit, it is overwhelming,” Bennet said. “It was a really great experience and a good learning experience about public service and what all that entails. Police officers do so much more than just serve and protect.”

Braylon’s condition has kept him out of school since Halloween. He’s undergone three different treatments since November for the failure, all of which have failed and wiped out his immune system. The boy described as social and artistic is now making regular trips to Peoria Children’s Hospital and is forced to wear a mask anywhere he goes. The actions of five Moline Police officers provided the family with a smile.

“Getting to see him this excited about something gave a little glimpse into his actual personality again,” Bennett said.

Braylon’s condition is not to a point where he requires a new kidney, but that time will come. His kidney function is being monitored and when it reaches levels low enough, he will be placed back on the donor registry.

"Please remember as we celebrate the holidays to care for one another, look out for one another and above all else, be kind to one another," the department ended their post. "We are #BraylonStrong and Braylon you are an inspiration to all of us at the Moline Police Department."