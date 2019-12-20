The weather of Christmas past!

For Christmas 2019 early indications call for a "brown" Christmas as no snow should fall between now and then. Clouds during the day, which should be mild with highs in the 40s, could result in a bit of light rain but the jury is still out on that call! The average high and low are 32 and 16, with the records 59 and -18 in 1936 and 2000 respectively. In 1920 4.1 inches of snow fell. As you can see the last "White Christmas" was in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground. It snowed in 2013 and there was rain in 2014 and 2016. Whatever we get on the upcoming holiday we hope you and yours have a wonderful one!