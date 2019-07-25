The wind knows from where it blows!

The story of the wind can tell you a lot about what kind of weather to expect. When we make a forecast we surely need to know where the next batch of air is coming from. This gives us an ideas about the characteristics of the air and that is the information crucial to making an accurate assessment of what kind of weather to expect. Now, when it comes to the wind we always mention the direction of the wind. But, have you ever stopped to consider what that means? Is a North wind coming from the north or blowing TO the north. Is a south wind blowing to the south of coming from the south? Well, in terms of weather, what the air does once it passes us by is of little interest. But, where it’s coming FROM can tell us a lot about the weather it will bring. So, when we say “North wind”, it’s COMING FROM the North, as a “South Wind” comes from the south! In these two cases we know a North wind comes from Canada so it’s most likely going to bring cooler and drier air, whereas a South wind can come all the way from the Gulf of Mexico and, logically, bring warmer and more humid tropical air. East winds are typically cooler and dry and West winds are typically warmer and dry. There’s a bit more to it than that, especially when talking about the “in-between” winds such as Southeast and Northwest. Maybe we’ll tackle those at another time.

