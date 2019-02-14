Theft at Davenport Walgreens

The Quad City Crime Stoppers say they are looking for a male suspect in regards to a theft at Walgreens on 1525 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Officials say, the clerk advised a stocky middle-aged white male wearing a green hoodie and jeans purchased an iced tea. When the clerk opened the register to give the male his change, he reached over the counter and grabbed the cash from the register. The suspect entered a silver or white late 2000’s model Ford Edge and fled southbound on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were sustained during this incident and no weapons were used.

If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.