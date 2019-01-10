Theft at Moline Menards

The Quad City Crime Stoppers is looking for two suspects in relation to a theft of a merchandise return card for $123 that another customer accidentally dropped.

Video surveillance shows that a male suspect picked up something after the victim walked away from the register. The male then used the card three different times and used all the money on the card.

The male suspect was with a female who is described as a Hispanic with dark hair, wearing a long tan coat, blue jeans, and brown boots. The male suspect is being described as Hispanic with dark hair, wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

The suspects purchased a Christmas Tree with the lost/stolen card. If you recognize the suspects, please call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free P3 App. You could earn a cash reward.