Thermal imaging shows just how much heat escapes your body when skin is left exposed to dangerous temperatures

With record-breaking temperatures and wind chills moving into the Quad Cities, it is important to make sure all of your skin is covered up if going outside.

We lose most of our heat through our extremities, things like our hands, nose and our head. To demonstrate just how much heat is lost from exposed skin, TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter visited Davenport’s Central Fire Station and put his bundling skills to the test.

"If you look at his coat there it is about 41, 33 degrees there,” engineer Jim Laban said while using thermal image equipment to measure the escaping body heat. The only thing Carter had exposed was his face.

"He's layered up with several coats on and he's losing way less heat from his body than he is from his face,” Laban said.

The thermal imaging equipment appeared to glow in the areas heat was escaping. Carter’s face lost nearly 75% of its body heat.

"It is losing so much heat,” Laban said. “So much quicker."

Without the layers of protection, Carter was putting unexposed skin at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

"Your skin can freeze within just a few minutes so you want to make sure you're bundled up," Laban said.

Laban said clothes we wear when we step outside is protection, keeping the cold out.

"You need the layers and you need the insulations,” he said. “You need the air barrier to trap that heat coming off."

It’s why as record breaking temperatures move in, no skin should be left uncovered.

"Obviously [wear] hat, gloves, insulated shoes, some sort of shoes with insulation, not tennis shoe,” he said.

Any exposed skin is at risk of frostbite which can set in in just five minutes.

