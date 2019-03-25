Thief steals disabled vet’s motorized wheelchair

The public and police alike are expressing outrage over the theft of a disabled veteran’s motorized wheelchair in West Virginia over the weekend.

Neal McGuire of Milton had just received the wheelchair from the Veterans Administration when he reported it stolen Sunday morning, police say.

Milton Police released a photo of a blue wheelchair that resembles McGuire’s and say it has a black seat along with the characters “J2” in yellow on both sides.

“It is shameful that anyone would steal something so important from someone who has already given so much,” Milton Police posted Monday on Facebook.

“This is sick,” Vicki Rutherford commented on the post.

“I pray that they are just overcome with guilt to the point they are miserable.”

Anyone with information on the case should contact Milton Police at (304) 743-9211.