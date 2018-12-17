Thieves enter unlocked home and steal car keys

Neighbors in Davenport are shaken up after police say four people entered a home while a family slept. The bold home burglary took place over the weekend.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of Calvin Street on Saturday around 4:00 a.m. Davenport police tell TV6, no force entry was indicated and the front door to the home was open. Four people got of a car and went into a home. All while the family was sleeping. While inside, they stole keys to a red Chevy Malibu and also took some items.

A neighbor that has lived in the area tells TV6 a house across the street captured all the action. We’re working to get the surveillance video. Neighbors who've already seen it say it still doesn't feel real.

“They pulled up on a car, they jumped out the car, and it was like actually watching a movie. They spreaded out and it happened within minutes,” said Lethia, a neighbor. “My neighbors been here for years, 18 plus years and they have never seen anything like this before,”

The Iowa license plate for the red Chevy Malibu is HEC146. Anyone with information is encouraged to call davenport police, or submit an anonymous tip.