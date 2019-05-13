Thieves haul off classic car under the cover of darkness

One man’s piece of history is gone after thieves swept in under the cover of darkness.

In a Facebook page post the Trumann, Ark. Police Department said someone stole a 1970 Chevrolet Nova in the early morning hours of April 6. According to the post, the thieves also stole a 2016 Ford F250 Super Duty and a red vehicle trailer.

Police say they are looking for a dark blue or black passenger car. Police believe the suspects parked a dark-colored car at the end of the street and walked to the home where the theft was committed.



