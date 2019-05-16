Thieves hit several construction sites in Bettendorf

Quad City Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a series of burglaries at construction sites in Bettendorf.

During the month of April police received reports of burglaries at five residential and commercial construction sites. Items taken were tools and construction supplies and losses and damage are estimated at about $43,000.

If you have information about people who are committing construction site burglaries, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

