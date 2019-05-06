Thieves steal $120K worth of tires/rims from car dealership

Thieves stole $120,000 worth of tires and rims off 31 vehicles at a Slidell car dealership on April 27.

Police say two suspects who appear to be part of a professional theft ring struck Matt Bowers Chevrolet at around 3 a.m.

“They defeated locks, alarms, surveillance video, and went as far as to manipulate the exterior lights in the parking lot so they could work in the dark of the night, completely undetected,” according to a Slidell Police Facebook post.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects cut the locks to a side entrance before a U-Haul truck briefly appears, then exits the dealership around 40 minutes after the locks were cut.

“The only thing the thieves left behind were some wooden blocks used to prop up the vehicles, and a car jack,” according to the police Facebook post.

The dealership is offering a $25,000 reward to the person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

If the suspects are caught, half of the money will be paid upon arrest and the other half upon conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police at (985) 646-4347.