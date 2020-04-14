Third coronavirus-related death reported in Whiteside County

A third coronavirus-related death has been reported in Whiteside County, health officials said Tuesday.

The individual was in their 70s.

This is the second death in two days. On Monday, officials said an individual in their 90s died.

“With the third death in our county, the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) reminds residents that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing,” officials said in a media release.

“Laboratory confirmed cases, which we report, do not account for mild cases or contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases who develop symptoms when testing is not performed. WCHD urges any resident with symptoms of respiratory illness, that cannot be explained by a previously diagnosed condition such as allergies, to consider themselves a possible case of COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions. “

As of Tuesday, Whiteside has 29 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those cases, 10 have recovered. The remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or home, according to officials.