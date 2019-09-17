Third graders in Rock Island-Milan School District receive new dictionaries

Third graders in the Rock Island-Milan School District got new dictionaries on Tuesday.

Members of the Rock Island Elks Lodge handed out dictionaries to third graders in the Rock Island-Milan School District on Tuesday. (KWQC)

TV6 went to the Rock Island Academy on Tuesday, where students were given the dictionaries.

Members of the Rock Island Elks Lodge bought the books to hand out to the students. This is the 12th year the Elks Club has done this, and they say they don't see the tradition stopping anytime soon.

"I love it. I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't love it, the smiles on their faces," David Jurmu with the Elks Lodge said. "They're having a good time."

The Elks Lodge raises about $1,000 each year to make this all possible.