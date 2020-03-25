Third positive coronavirus case reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that woman in her 40s has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and is the third official case in the county.

The woman is self-isolating at home, the health department said. The health department said it could not provide any additional information because of federal privacy laws.

“Our growing number of cases proves that COVID-19 is circulating widely in the Quad Cities,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “This third case is a younger person who is able to isolate at home. About 80 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild to moderate and may not require medical attention.”

The health department says the best ways to prevent spread of COVID-19 include:

• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

• Staying home when you are ill.

“We must follow medical and public health advice to reduce a sudden rise in infections — called flattening the curve. Stay home when you sick and do your part,” Ludwig said.

While the vast majority of patients will have mild to moderate symptoms, they risk spreading the virus to people whose immune systems are compromised. Those who are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

• Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved.

• At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department webpage at www.richd.organd the IDPH webpage at www.dph.illinois.gov/