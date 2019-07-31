This company will pay you $1,000 to give up technology for a weekend

This company will pay you $1,000 to give up technology for a weekend. (Source: SatelliteInternet.com)
Updated: Wed 4:03 PM, Jul 31, 2019

(WLBT/Gray News) - Would you give up all digital devices and social media for a whole weekend if you were paid $1,000?

A company called SatelliteInternet.com is currently hiring someone to take a digital detox for two nights in Joshua Tree National Park in southern California. The chosen person will then report on their experience using a satellite internet connection on the third night.

If you want the $1,000 you have to be willing to give up your cell phone, internet, laptop, TV, social media and all other technology. YIKES.

In addition to the $1,000 compensation, the company will send the person to an AirBnB near a national park and provide $1,000 for food and transportation. You can check out the Airbnb HERE.

So, do you think you could take a digital detox for a whole weekend? Here’s your shot.

SatelliteInternet.com is an online resource aimed at helping people compare satellite internet providers in their area.

