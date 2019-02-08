An auto show in downtown Davenport offers a fun cold weather escape

If you're looking for a way to stay indoors this weekend, take a ride to downtown Davenport, and check out some rides.

The 25th Annual Quad City Regional Auto Show kicks off Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter at 10:00 A.M. It will continue throughout the weekend and the event will showcase over 150, 2019 and 2020, vehicles alongside other fun events.

Some of those include...

•Driving as if you're on a NASCAR track with a Toyota NASCAR simulator.

•Friday is Quad Cities Time Day at the show, with special promotions planned.

•Saturday features face painting & balloon artists.

•A visit from Miss Iowa, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M

•Sunday is 101.3 KISS FM Family Day from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with animals from the Niabi Zoo, QC botanical center activities, a magic show, coloring contest, therapy dogs, balloon artists, and cookies & milk for kids.

•Contest entries for concerts and trips at the iHeart Radio booth.

•Motor Trend SUV of the year, The Jeep Wrangler and truck of the year, the RAM 1500 on display.

•The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup and the New 2020 Ram HD, the New Chevy Silverado, Chevy Blazer Crossover, GMC Sierra AT4, New Cadillac XT4 SUV, and the new Honda Passport SUV.

Proceeds from the Auto Show benefit the Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. Nearly $500,000 has been given to college-bound and trade school bound students so far. They are expecting to give another $50,000 at this year’s VIP Premier Event.

More information, discount tickets, and coupons can be found at - .

