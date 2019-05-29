Thomson prison offering sign-on bonus for new hires, asking community for help

The Thomson prison is looking for new correctional officers and offering a sign-on bonus for new staff.

The Administrative United States Penitentiary at Thomson currently employs nearly 400 staff members, but its goal is a full staff of more than 600 people.

To attract new staff members, AUSP Thomson is now offering new officers a sign-on bonus of 10 percent of their salary and after successfully completing one year of service, new staff will receive a one-time bonus of more than $4,000.

In a letter sent to community members, the Office of the Warden says this may not be enough to attract staff to the area, which is why they're also asking the community to advocate for more housing development. Officials say without it, lack of housing may cause candidates to decide against relocating to the area.