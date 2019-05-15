Thousands of cars ruined from flood of '19

With the flood water receding, it's revealing some cars have been ruined.

If you drove your vehicle through water or it was surrounded by water, it may be done for. So you should call your insurance company as soon as you can to see where to go from here.

"100% stay away from all flood cars. You'll have electronic issues and rusting issues. That's why the insurance is going to want to total them out" said Darwyn Buechler, the used car sales manager at Courtesy Nissan.

Buechler says he estimates more than one thousand cars in the Quad Cities Area could have been affected by this year's flooding.