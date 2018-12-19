Thousands of thermostats recalled for fire hazard

Wed 8:49 AM, Dec 19, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - White-Rodgers is recalling thousands of thermostats because of a potential fire hazard.

The recalled products are called Home Heating and Cooling thermostats.

They have white with blue-lit screens. One of 14 different names are printed on the front: "COMFORTSENTRY," "DICO," "Emerson," "Frigidaire," "Maytag," "Nutone," "Partners Choice," "Rheem," "Ruud," "Unico," "Water Furnace," "Westinghouse," "White-Rodgers" or "Zonefirst."

The recalled products show a blank space to the left of the temperature reading. Products not affected will have a battery icon in that spot.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the batteries in the thermostats are a fire hazard. There's a chance they could leak onto the circuit board and start a fire.

The recall is affecting about 740,000 thermostats.

The CPSC received seven reports of burn damage from them, but no injuries were reported.

