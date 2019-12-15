Thousands of wreaths laid at Arlington National Cemetery

Volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery laid wreaths Saturday at the headstones of those who laid down their life in service of our country.

Scenes like this happened at 2,000 locations throughout the nation thanks to Wreaths Across America.

But Arlington National Cemetery orchestrates the largest of these moving displays.

Ten tractor-trailers hauled in the 250,000 wreaths.

Despite the rain, thousands of volunteers continued this simple gesture as part of the commitment to making sure we never forget.

