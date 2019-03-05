Threat at Dixon, Ill. school leads to added police presence

Dixon, Illinois Police will have extra officers on hand at Reagan Middle School Wednesday after a threat was made to the school.

In a Facebook post, the school district said police, along with school administration, is investigating and they believe the threat to be non-credible, but they are taking steps to insure student safety.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we take every possible threat seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation,” the post said.

The school district is asking parents to talk to their children to determine if they have any information about the threat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411

