Three Davenport police cars damaged; three men in custody after pursuit

Three men are being charged after a late-night pursuit in Davenport ended in Bettendorf.

Police say on Monday, Dec. 2 just after 10:15 p.m., police received information about a man who was wanted for gun-related charges in the 3000 block of West Kimberly Road.

When officers responded to the area they located the man and attempted to block in a vehicle when the driver accelerated, hitting a marked squad car and drove away from officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Bettendorf and shortly after entering Bettendorf, officers deployed tire deflation devices and got the vehicle to stop.

Three men were taken into custody.

21-year-old Najawaun Quinn, of Davenport, is charged on warrants with felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and several traffic-related warrants.

21-year-old Davante Howard, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and several other traffic-related charges.

18-year-old Milton Howard, of Davenport, was charged on warrants with escape and probation violation.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit. Three Davenport police vehicles were damaged as a result of the attempted block and PIT of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.