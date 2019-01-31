Three-alarm fire Thursday morning in Clinton

A home in Clinton is damaged after a three-alarm fire early Thursday morning. Everyone inside made it out safely.

Crews were called to a home on North 6th Street near 23rd Avenue North just after 1 a.m. The department responded to scene with a ladder truck, two engines, three ambulances, and a command truck.

The fire at the back of the home extended to the second floor. Fire crews from Fulton were called in to help. Shortly after that, 11 more firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire was under control by 2:50. The cause is under investigation.

