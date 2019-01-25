Three arrested after forgery investigation in Geneseo

Three people have been arrested as part of a forgery investigation in Geneseo.

Police in Princeton, Illinois said on Wednesday, Jan. 23, police assisted the Geneseo Police Deaprtment during the forgery investigation. Police say they received reports of people passing coutnerfeit money in Geneseo.

Officials say 22-year-old Lee Cole, of Chicago, 23-year-old Ashanti Jones, of Chicago and 21-year-old Kamaya Jones, of Chicago were all charged with Forgery. All three were taken to the Henry County Jail.

The Peru Police Department, Kewanee Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office all helped assist in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.