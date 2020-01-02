Three arrested after police find crystal meth, gun and ammo in Galesburg

Three people have been arrested and charged after police say they found over 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol and ammunition in Galesburg.

Police say as part of an ongoing drug investigation they obtained a search warrant for an apartment on North Broad Street. The search warrant was performed by the Galesburg Police Special Response Team on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Police say 56-year-old Jacqueline J. Gutierrez, 44-year-old Julius D. Rogers and 21-year-old Heaven Sundberg were all arrested.

Gutierrez is charged with meth possession over 15 grams, possession/deliver of meth and felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition.

Rogers is charged with meth possession under five grams, felon in possession of a weapon/ammunition and armed violence.

Sundberg was arrested on a Knox County warrant on misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information on this case or any other case can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.