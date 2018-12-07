Three arrested after shots fired incident in East Moline

Three are in custody after a shots fired incident in East Moline early Friday morning.

Police say at 1:46 a.m., the department received a 911 call that a residence in the 200 block of 9th Avenue was hit by gunfire. People were inside at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

Police say a witness told officers a white vehicle was seen driving away and headed south on 19th Street. An officer then found a white vehicle in the area and pulled it over.

Two people inside the vehicle then took off running, but one was caught by an East Moline officer and the other was caught by a Silvis officer. During the investigation, police recovered a handgun and shotgun, which was believed to have been used in the incident.

18-year-old Emily Ledesma, of East Moline, was arrested and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. 18-year-old Jaonte Webb, of Moline, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony. A 15-year-old male juvenile, of East Moline, was also arrested for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony.

Ledezma and Webb are being held at the Rock Island County jail on a $30,000 bond. The juvenile is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.